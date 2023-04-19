West Monroe, La (KTVE/KARD)– Senator Stewart Cathey is a local politician wanting change in the juvenile justice system. He filed senate bill 159 to hold 17-year-olds in adult prison for violent crimes.

Cathey explained the bill in depth.

Right now, we’ve got a process in which a 17-year-old commits a violent crime. They’re not necessarily charged as an adult; this bill automatically charges him as an adult, and then it would be up to the district attorney to come in and say, hey, this should be a juvenile. Whereas right now, the process is that the district attorney has to make a call to try them as an adult. Senator Stewart Cathey

Cathey is hoping this bill will change the epidemic of juveniles committing crimes.

“When you look at those statistics. There are a significant amount of homicides that are committed by juveniles that are done by 17-year-olds. When you look at carjackings, they are 17-year-olds, and what a lot of the fault is that you’ve got older criminals, who essentially employ the 17-year-olds because they know that no real significant action can be taken against them. And so they will say, hey, I need you to rob someone, or I need you to take care of this issue for me knowing that they won’t end up in jail. And if they do, it will be for a brief period. And this legislation, again, is just trying to flip that.” Senator Stewart Cathey

Morgan Sargent explained how she felt about the bill as a citizen.