BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Senator Bodi White is back home recovering after he was hospitalized for COVID-19 almost two weeks ago, according to his spokesperson.

“Senator White has been discharged from Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans after experiencing Covid-19 related symptoms immediately following spinal surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery,” said Sen. White’s spokesperson Lionel Rainey III.

In early August, Rainey released a statement saying Senator White contracted COVID-19 after spinal surgery. He was taken to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans in an ambulance on Tuesday, Aug. 2.