Senator Bill Cassidy’s infrastructure bill brings funding to airports across Northeast Louisiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday December 15, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that Louisiana’s airports will receive $35,689,010 in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Several airports in the state will be receiving grant money including the following from Northeast Louisiana:

Monroe Regional Airport

Ruston Regional Airport

Union Parish Airport (Farmerville)

Kelly-Dumas Airport (Oak Grove)

John H Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport (Rayville)

Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport

Concordia Parish Airport (Vidalia)

Winnsboro Municipal Airport

Morehouse Memorial Airport (Bastrop)

Jena Airport

Jonesboro Airport

Jonesville Airport

“This is just the beginning of the billions in resources coming to Louisiana and would not have happened without passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” stated Dr. Cassidy. “Improving our airports is essential for our state to catch up, attract investment, and create opportunity.”

Though this additional funding only accounts for the 2022 fiscal year, Louisiana can expect similar amounts of funding from Cassidy’s infrastructure bill each year for the next four years.