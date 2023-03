WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) has announced Louisiana will receive $5,157,913.04 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in relief for Hurricane Ida.

During a disaster, our medical centers are on the front lines. This funding will help to ensure that the medical center is prepared and ready to assist when the next storm hits U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy