WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the state of Louisiana will receive a total of $1,540,415 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Secure Rural Schools program to help towards schools, roads and other municipal services.

Every corner of Louisiana benefits from the infrastructure law. This funding benefits roads and public schools to better the learning experience for Louisiana students. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy