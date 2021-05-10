Senate votes to require regular audit of Louisiana elections

Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, and Sen. Body White, R-Central, talk during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has voted to require regular audits of the state’s elections by the legislative auditor.

Senators sent the measure by Republican Sen. Heather Cloud to the House with a 27-10 vote Monday. All Republicans present for the vote backed the bill.

All Democrats voted against it, except Norco Sen. Gary Smith, who supported the measure. Democrats questioned the need for the proposal.

They said there have been no widespread problems reported or alleged with Louisiana’s elections.

Republicans said they weren’t suggesting Louisiana’s elections were rife with fraud. They argued the bill would reinforce faith in the election processes.