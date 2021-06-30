Senate president: Louisiana veto override session likely

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 struck down a bill prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams in Louisiana schools, pushing back against legislation that has passed several Southern states. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Momentum is building for Louisiana lawmakers to hold an historic veto override session.

Senate President Page Cortez said Wednesday that senators are likely to support the effort to try to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections.

Cortez says Edwards’ spurning of a bill banning transgender athletes from participating on school sports teams appeared to have spurred enough backing among senators for the mid-July veto session.

House Republicans had indicated they have the support to hold the gathering. It would be Louisiana’s first veto session under the modern constitution.

But it remains unclear if lawmakers will have the two-thirds votes required to override the Democratic governor’s vetoes.