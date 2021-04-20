Senate backs grading system for Louisiana water systems

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has unanimously agreed to set up a grading system to tell the public about the condition of the state’s community water systems.

The proposal by Sen. Fred Mills would require the Louisiana Department of Health to develop the system of grading from A through F.

It’s similar to the way the education department grades public school systems. Water systems would be judged on their history of federal and state water quality violations, financial sustainability, operations and performance, customer satisfaction and other benchmarks.

The health department would have to publish the letter grades online, with the first grades due in 2023. The proposal moves to the House.