Sen. Kennedy announces $2.5 million in funds for education, health services, research

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sen. Jonh Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday announced that the Department of Health and Human Services will allocate more than $2.5 million to support research, education and health services programs in Louisiana.
Funding will support the following, according to Jess Andrews, a spokesperson for Kennedy:
- $1,103,941 to Allen Action Agency, Inc. for the Head Start program.
- $1,057,780 to Louisiana Primary Care Associations, Inc. for state and regional primary care services.
- $218,440 to Tulane University to help improve antiretroviral therapy adherence and viral suppression in people affected by violence and living with HIV.
- $127,800 to Xavier University to explore the protein structural features that regulate myoglobin proton transfer.
“Louisiana deserves quality education and health care, and this HHS funding will support key services and research to help our communities flourish,” said Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.