BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Longtime Louisiana lawmaker Karen Carter Peterson has announced her resignation. Peterson issued a statement announcing that she was stepping down from her state Senate post effective Friday.

In her statement, she acknowledged a longtime struggle with depression and a gambling addiction. She said she needed to place all her energy into her “mental health and personal well-being.” Peterson was elected to the state House from New Orleans in 1999. She was elected to the state Senate in 2010.

She is a former chair of the state Democratic Committee. She finished second to Troy Carter last year in a runoff election to fill the congressional seat vacated by Cedric Richmond.