BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several new laws in Louisiana are set to go into effect in the new year, including a controversial bill banning gender-affirming care for children.

Other laws going into effect ate the start of the new year include child support guidelines changes, pet insurer requirements, health coverage for cancer patients’ fertility preservation services.

Some, like new guidance on processing protective orders, go into effect later in the year.

Louisiana lawmakers are set to begin the 2024 regular legislative session on March 11. Two special sessions are planned before the regular session for lawmakers to tackle congressional map redistricting and crime.

Here are the Louisiana laws set to go into effect on Jan. 1.

HB648: Prohibits certain procedures to alter the sex of a minor child (Act 466)

HB337: Eliminates the minimum child support award in the child support guidelines (Act 24)

HB447: Requires agency referrals of delinquent debt to the office of debt recovery for collection to include specific information (Act 87)

HB579: Requires a pet insurer transacting pet insurance to disclose coverage exclusions, policy limits, changes to coverage or premiums and if the underwriting company differs from branding (Act 94)

HB279: Provides relative to conveying by the Louisiana Tax Commission of ad valorem tax assessment information it receives from local assessors (Act 161)

HB398: Requires people being transported offshore by aircraft to wear life jackets equipped with personal locator beacons (Act 168)

HB89: Removes the application of an exception to state police for a statutory provision governing the collection of traffic stop data that is applicable to law enforcement agencies or departments that adopt written policies against racial profiling (Act 217)

SB84: Requires the Louisiana Board of Ethics to send certain communications electronically (Act 241)

SB186: Allows Louisiana to join a multi-state compact for occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants to get multistate license privileges to practice in participating compact states to enhance the portability of a license and ensure the safety of patients (Act 263)

HB186: Requires health coverage plans to cover services and benefits relative to standard fertility preservation services for people diagnosed with cancer (Act 299)

HB411: Expands the types of investments eligible for the insurance premium tax credit (Act 310)

HB468: Requires review standards and approval procedures for healthcare service claims submitted by healthcare providers (Act 312)

SB66: Repeals provisions relative to telemedicine and specifies that telehealth includes a physician’s practice of medicine when conducted through electronic communications. Bans any requirement for an in-person patient history or physical examination before telehealth services unless a controlled dangerous substance is being prescribed and requires a visit record to be created for each patient. (Act 322)

HB558: Provides for the collection and remittance of state and local sales and use taxes (Act 375)

HB631: Provides with respect to the sourcing of sales for purposes of calculating Louisiana income (Act 430)

HB160: Makes the release of information from the district attorney or court to victims of alleged delinquent acts, their legal representative or a designated family member mandatory (Act 448)

More Louisiana laws set to go into effect later in 2024:

HB221: Authorizes each presiding officer of the legislature to establish a select committee

on oversight for his house of the legislature (Act 442) — Goes into effect on Jan. 8, 2024

SB103: Renames the Department of Natural Resources (Act 150) — Goes into effect on Jan. 10, 2024

SB98: Adds bone marrow donorship to the list of options offered during application for renewal of a state-issued driver’s license (Act 42) — Goes into effect on July 1, 2024

HB336: Provides relative to the capital outlay process and reporting requirements (Act 82) — Goes into effect on July 1, 2024

SB162: Creates the Secure Online Child Interaction and Age Limitation Act (Act 456) — Goes into effect on July 1, 2024

SB217: Creates a statewide database for individuals convicted of child abuse/neglect (Act 460) — Goes into effect on July 1, 2024

HB376: Protective orders shall be sent to the judicial administrator’s office no later than the end of the next calendar day (Act 309) — Goes into effect on Aug. 1, 2024

