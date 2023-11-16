NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced that it has suspended search efforts for a Houma man who reportedly jumped from the Carnival Glory cruise ship on Monday. Nov. 13.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report around 12:40 p.m. on Monday from the cruise line that there was an unaccounted-for passenger.

Carnival reported 28-year-old Tyler Barnett was last seen on security camera around 12 a.m. Monday. Carnival then reported Tuesday that new security footage showed a passenger going overboard early Monday morning.

In an email sent to WGNO Tuesday, Carnival Cruise Line Public Relations Senior Manager Matt Lupoli said that it appears 28-year-old Tyler Barnett “jumped from the ship’s Deck 4, at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Monday.”

According to the cruise line, the footage showed Barnett “climbing on a lifeboat and jumping” from the ship.

The Coast Guard called off the search for him on Thursday after searching roughly 5,625 square miles.

Aircrews conducted search and rescue efforts and transmissions were sent out to mariners operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

Coast Guard officials said weather conditions made the search difficult, noting 8-foot to 12-foot seas, limited visibility and gale force winds.

Destiny Barnett, Tyler Barnett’s sister, told WGNO that Tyler was a single father of twin girls, who were staying with their grandmother while Barnett and other family members were on the cruise.

