GALLIANO, La. (WGNO) — A suspect is wanted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office after detectives say shots were fired at the South Lafourche Airport Thursday evening.

Sheriff Mike Kinler reports shortly after 6:30 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from a male victim claiming he had been shot at.

The Harbor Police Department arrived on the scene shortly after the call was made, which is when the sheriff says more gunfire erupted from a wooded area from the west of the airport. The shots were fired in the general direction of where police were standing, alongside several parked cars.

As the LPSO arrived on the scene as backup, a perimeter was set up to help locate the suspect as even more rounds were fired off. We’re told no one was injured in the incident, however, detectives were unable to locate a suspect.

We’re told the person who fired the shots is believed to have fled on foot further into the woods. A motive as to why the shots were fired was unclear in the early reports of the investigation.

Once arrested, the suspect will face charges that include attempted murder of a police officer and illegal use of a firearm.

Anyone with any information surrounding the incident is urged to contact the Harbor Police Department at (985) 396-3911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by calling 800-743-7433 or clicking here.

