EMMETT, Idaho (WGNO)— The search continues for a Lafourche Parish native who was swept underwater while tubing in Idaho.

According to reports from the Gem County and Lafourche Parish sheriff’s offices, rescue teams were called to the Payette River in Emmett, a suburb about 30 miles northwest of Boise on Saturday, June 11.

Authorities say around 8 p.m., 22-year-old Everett Jackson fell from a raft into the rough river waters and has been missing since.

The GCSO reports teams continue to search for the Raceland native by jet ski and boat, however, adverse weather conditions and exceptionally high water have complicated search efforts.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says his department is offering whatever support they can to find Jackson, saying in part:

“I have spoken with Sheriff Wunder in Gem County and offered our assistance in any way needed. They are using all resources available, including volunteers, to locate Everette. We continue to pray that Everette is found safe to end this nightmare for his friends and family.”

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.