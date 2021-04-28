Search continues for the multiple juveniles who escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth

BRIDGE CITY, La. — On Wednesday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WGNO that multiple juveniles escaped the Bridge City Center for Youth.

Bridge City Center for Youth

The escape happened just after midnight, on April 28.

The youth center is located at 3225 River Road, in Bridge City.

Exactly how many juveniles escaped is unknown at this time, but as of 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, none of the escapees have been apprehended.

Some residents are receiving robo-calls to alert them if those escaped are in the area. The Office of Juvenile Justice is leading the search with assistance from JPSO.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.