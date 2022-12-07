BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to the scene of an incident in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River near North Street late Wednesday (December 7) morning, authorities say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was around 11:45 a.m. when witnesses saw a man in the river, struggling to swim.

First responders were called and as of 12 noon, they are still searching the river for the man.

BRFD says firefighters and members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department (EBRSO) are working together to find the man.

BRProud will continue to monitor rescue efforts and update readers/viewers as authorities provide additional information.