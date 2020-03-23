Scott PD: implementing operation changes, ‘limiting one-on-one contact’

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– Scott Police Chief Chad Leger has announced he’s implementing operation changes at the department to limit ‘one-on-one contact.’

Leger says, effective today (Monday), non-emergency calls will be taken over the phone.

In the instance where the crime has occurred prior to calling, where the suspect has left the area long before, or there is no suspect, officers will be calling those complainants and gathering all necessary information over the phone. All calls will still be investigated and case numbers will still be issued. Chad Leger, Scott Police Chief

SPD is asking that if you have a non-emergency call, please call their office at (337) 233-3715 between 7:30am – 4:30pm Mon – Thurs or 8am – 12pm on Fridays.

As always, they ask you call 911 if you have an emergency.