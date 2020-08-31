School stops face-to-face teaching due to COVID-19 exposure

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

ANGIE, La. (AP) — An elementary school in southeast Louisiana will stop in-person instruction for two weeks in response to what’s being called a “potential” coronavirus exposure.

WDSU-TV reports parents at Wesley Ray Elementary School in Angie were notified by Washington Parish officials that the shutdown was “out of an abundance of caution” in coordination with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Washington Parish Superintendent Frances Varnado says the school system learned Friday about the possible exposure at the 256-student school, which serves kindergarten through fifth grade.

Varnado would not disclose whether any teachers or students had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease that the coronavirus causes.

A statement from the superintendent said the school will reopen Sept. 14.