School bus overturns on South Louisiana highway, 9 students hurt

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – (12/18/19) Authorities say nine students were hurt when their school bus overturned on a New Orleans highway.

Police say the bus landed on its side after it apparently struck a guardrail Wednesday morning at the bottom of the Interstate 10 High Rise Bridge.

Bus 47. James M. Singleton Charter School. All families have been notified. pic.twitter.com/zUCFHpSfG5 — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) December 18, 2019

News outlets report that 14 students were on board at the time, and one of the injured students was in serious condition.

New Orleans officials say the bus was heading to James Singleton Charter School in the Central City neighborhood when it crashed.

SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT: New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. said nine students from James Singleton Charter School have been sent to the hospital.https://t.co/O77JqRF9ID pic.twitter.com/gul1zSmtbv — FOX44 Baton Rouge (@wgmbfox44) December 18, 2019

School bus accident causing traffic back up on I-10 West at the high rise bridge – WGNO New Orleans https://t.co/fpgCp54QSl — Towing News Network (@TowTruckNews) December 18, 2019

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.