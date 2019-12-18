School bus overturns on South Louisiana highway, 9 students hurt

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – (12/18/19) Authorities say nine students were hurt when their school bus overturned on a New Orleans highway.
Police say the bus landed on its side after it apparently struck a guardrail Wednesday morning at the bottom of the Interstate 10 High Rise Bridge.
News outlets report that 14 students were on board at the time, and one of the injured students was in serious condition.
New Orleans officials say the bus was heading to James Singleton Charter School in the Central City neighborhood when it crashed.
