NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A South Carolina mother has traveled to New Orleans in hopes of learning more about her the death of her 21-year-old daughter. Ciaya Whetstone was a senior at the University of New Orleans.

She died Feb. 19 after being dropped off at a New Orleans hospital. Her friends told local news outlets she had gone to Carnival parades in suburban Metairie the night before and had checked on her dog at home in New Orleans before leaving with a driver for a ride share service that morning.

The coroner’s office says it could be weeks before an investigation into the cause of her death is complete.