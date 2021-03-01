‘Saving lives every day:’ Louisiana tops 1M vaccine shots

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has reached a coronavirus vaccine milestone. More than 1 million shots have been administered across the state in the 11 weeks since immunizations began.

The latest data from the state health department Monday shows more than 657,000 people have received at least their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been available.

More than 368,000 people have gotten both required doses. Gov. John Bel Edwards celebrated the benchmark. He says the vaccines are “saving lives every day.”

Louisiana is getting its largest shipment of vaccine doses to date this week, as federal officials roll out a third coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.