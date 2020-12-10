Saints react to request by city to lower stadium capacity for next home game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: An empty stadium is shown during the first quarter during a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Fans of the New Orleans Saints learned at a Thursday news conference that seating capacity at the next home game is going to be drastically cut because of COVID-19.

The city of News Orleans is recommending that the Saints reduce fan capacity from 15,000 to 3,000 fans for the next home game against Kansas City.

The Saints are responding to this recommendation with a statement:

The Saints are currently 10-2 atop the National Football Conference.