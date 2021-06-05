Saints plan to build diverse cheer teams for the 2021 season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The New Orleans Saints’s entertainment team plan to do things different this year as adults of all ages, genders, and sizes are invited to audition for the 2021 New Orleans Saints’ entertainment teams.

The teams have been expanded into three groups: the cheerleading and tumbling team, the fan engagement team, and the Saintsations dance team.

Casting call will take place on June 18 at 5 P.M. in the Smoothie King Center. Stunter and cheerleader auditioners need to wear T-shirts or polos and skorts or shorts. Tumbler and dancer hopefuls are required to wear joggers or leggings and tank tops.

Auditioners must register on the Saints website by 5 P.M. on June 17.