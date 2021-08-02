Saints add veteran Freeman to running back corps

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman is joining the New Orleans Saints.

Freeman has played eight NFL seasons since Atlanta selected him in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Florida State.

He spent seven seasons with Atlanta and last season with New York. He had 172 yards and one touchdown rushing and 58 yards receiving in five games last season.

He has 4,144 yards and 33 touchdowns rushing in his career to go with 264 receptions for 2,073 yards and 11 TDs. The Saints announced Freeman’s signing on Sunday.