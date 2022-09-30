NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— If you are planning to enjoy an upcoming Broadway show at the Saenger Theatre, officials are telling buyers to beware of fake tickets that have been in circulation.

The 2022-2023 season of Broadway in New Orleans kicks off in October and tickets are currently on sale. Customers buying from a third-party seller may end up paying extra without the purchase of security in case something goes wrong.

Although it is not illegal to sell tickets, some websites where the tickets are listed can include fake social media posts of people promoting the shows. To better help customers avoid being taken advantage of, officials have a guide when purchasing tickets:

Visit the official ticketing websites for BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, SaengerNOLA.com and Ticketmaster.com

Tickets are also available for purchase in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112)

Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (504) 287-0372

Avoid unofficial venue/ticket/show sites with ticket links. Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with Saenger Theatre by using photos of the venue and images or information about upcoming shows.

Make note that the official website for Saenger Theatre is saengernola.com, where you can find current and accurate information.

If the tickets are not on sale yet, beware! Always check the Theater’s website for shows that are currently on sale.

Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is currently scheduled and available for purchase.

Check the official seating map of the venue at saengernola.com to be sure seating locations exist.

If you hear a show is “sold-out”, first check with the venue to confirm that is the case.

You shouldn’t pay more than face value, but re-sale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.

If you are scammed, report it! The Saenger Theatre can’t always fix the problem, but they want to try to help prevent it. Please call the Saenger Theatre Box Office at 504.287.0351 or visit in person at 1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112 with any concerns about ticket legitimacy.

If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. There are plenty of bogus sites that may at first glance appear legitimate.

If you purchase tickets, don’t post photos of them online, as it is possible to copy a photo to re-sell.

Upcoming shows include Pretty Woman: The Musical, Disney’s The Lion King, Six and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas: The Musical.