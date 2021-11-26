Ruston woman dies in vehicle accident on Thanksgiving

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police report that on Thursday November 25, troopers from Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S Highway 167 north of Dodson.

The investigation revealed that a 2004 Maza being driven by 23-year-old Zaria Griffith of Ruston was traveling south on Highway 167 when it suddenly drove off the road and into a tree.

Though Griffith was wearing a seatbelt at the time, she was pronounced dead. Two passengers in the vehicle were also in the vehicle and only sustained minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained at the scene, and the crash is still under investigation.