Ruston woman dies in vehicle accident on Thanksgiving

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police report that on Thursday November 25, troopers from Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S Highway 167 north of Dodson.

The investigation revealed that a 2004 Maza being driven by 23-year-old Zaria Griffith of Ruston was traveling south on Highway 167 when it suddenly drove off the road and into a tree.

Though Griffith was wearing a seatbelt at the time, she was pronounced dead. Two passengers in the vehicle were also in the vehicle and only sustained minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained at the scene, and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories