Ruston man sentenced to 20 years for possession of meth and a firearm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Department of Justice has announced that a Ruston man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of meth and firearm. According to the DOJ, Gerald Thompson, 37, of Ruston, was sentenced to prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for illegally possessing drugs and a firearm.

The DOJ says these charges are the result of a search warrant which was executed at Thompson’s home on March 12, 2020. Investigators say they entered the home and found about 417 grams of methamphetamine, oxycodone tablets, and a large amount of cash in a safe in the bedroom.

Agents say they also found an ounce of methamphetamine on Thompson along with a pistol and ammunition next to his bed. Officers tell us Thompson’s girlfriend and three minor children were present in the home while they were searching the house. Officers also say the girlfriend admitted that Thompson was her meth dealer.

Officers say they found a total of methamphetamine found in this case was 733 grams. The courts say Thompson entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on March 10, 2021.