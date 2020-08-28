Ruston Curfew

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston has issued a citywide curfew effective Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Due to the current power outages, city officials are asking that people stay home and off the streets between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Mayory Ronny Walker says this is to ensure the safety of the citizens of Ruston while the city deals with the power outages and clean up after Hurricane Laura.
