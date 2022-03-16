LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge says a Louisiana port owes $124.5 million to owners of a $50 million grain export terminal because the port failed to get federal permits for dredging required by its lease. Lake Charles port director Richert Self told the American Press on Wednesday that if he cannot get the case retried he will appeal Monday’s ruling by Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay.

She ruled in July 2020 that the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District had broken its contract with terminal owner Infrastructure Funding Group Port Holdings LLC, and owed triple damages. Monday’s ruling sets damages and explains how they were determined.