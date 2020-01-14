Robbers smash into Louisiana truck stop, take ATM

HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities are searching for at least three people who reportedly rammed a vehicle into a truck stop and took the store’s ATM.

The Haughton Police Department is investigating after getting a call around 5 a.m. Tuesday to the Pilot Truck Stop.

Upon arrival, Assistant Chief Ricky Bridges tells KSLA TV officers found the front of the store smashed, possibly by a pickup truck.  

Police are currently reviewing the store’s security video footage to learn more. 

