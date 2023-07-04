NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An employee on an offshore rig had to be medevaced on Sunday, June 2 after experiencing an apparent medical emergency.
Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans say they responded to the call at 11:51 p.m.
A 47-year-old man was reported to be experiencing heart-attack-like symptoms while offshore.
The Coast Guard launched the Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.
The employee was taken to University Medical Center where he was listed to be in stable condition.
