Richwood High School is first minority school to create rotary club in Ouachita parish

RICHWOOD, LA (12/17/19) Rotary International clubs provide opportunities for young people to better themselves and their communities across the globe. Here in Ouachita parish, there are a handful of clubs in middle and high schools, as well as colleges. Richwood High School being the newest to be induced into the international organization. Not only is this exciting in itself, but Richwood High is the first minority school to do so.

“They’re aware, they’re aware there are needs in the community, they’re aware they have the ability to help in that area” says Tammy Recoulley, President of the Rotary Club of the Twin Cities.

The induction ceremony included reviving certificates, as well as hearing advice from motivational speaker Rashad Bistro.

“It’s something that they volunteered to do, and not only that but it gives them a chance to start seeing just how great life can be. They want to be pillars in the community, and being a pillar means they want to stand up and stand out ” says Rashad Bistro, a Motivational Speaker.

So far they’re making positive waves not only within their school, but within the community, with the new club giving them the chance to expand their reach.

“We’re going to have a ram closet, and so were kids like when it’s cold outside and they don’t have a coat they will be able to come and anonymously get a coat without anyone having to know that they actually got it from here. I’m so blessed to be in a group like this where I can give back what I have to people that don’t have what I have” says Jalai Johnson, Student in the Richwood Rotary Interact Club.

“Canned food drive because everyone doesn’t have food on their tables. I was raised to always be a blessing for somebody” says DeAngealo Williams, Student in the Richwood Rotary Interact Club.

“I love helping other people and I’ve been to places like poor places that don’t have anything and they just broke my heart. Give back to those who don’t have anything, and help them” says Esmeralda Duenez, student in the Richwood Rotary Interact Club.

There is also an interact club at ULM, with hopes to expand to Delta Community College. The students encourage their peers to sign up. If they’re interested they can contact them in person at any of their clubls, or their website www.rotary.org