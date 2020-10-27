Retirement of LSP Superintendent announced

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves will be retiring at the end of this week following 30 years of service.

“I am deeply grateful to Col. Reeves for his decades of dedicated service as the consummate law enforcement professional committed to serving and protecting the people of Louisiana. Public safety has always been his highest priority,” Gov. Edwards said in part in a statement issued by his office.

Reeves was appointed the 25th Superintendent of Louisiana State Police in March of 2017, but his career started in 1990 when he joined Louisiana State Police Troop A in Baton Rouge as a trooper on motorcycle patrols. Reeves joined Troop F in Monroe in 1993 and served as a squad leader for the mobile field force and as a case agent and undercover agent for the Bureau of Investigations. Reeves was promoted to Troop Commander of Troop F in 2008 and assumed the role of Command Inspector of Patrol Operations and Commander of Statewide Mobile Field Force Team in 2013.

“It has truly been an honor to serve as Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police and Deputy Secretary of the Department of Public Safety,” Col. Reeves said. “I am forever grateful to Governor Edwards for having the faith and confidence in me and, more importantly, for the support he provides the men and women of the Louisiana State Police.”

Reeves’ retirement will take effect on Friday, October 31, and a replacement will be named in the coming days.