Retired Houma police narcotics head gets suspended sentence

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A retired city police narcotics commander in Louisiana is on probation after pleading guilty to stealing money and tampering with public records.

The Courier reports that court records show 47-year-old Jeff Lirette was given a suspended two-year sentence over prosecutors’ objections.

The paper says the records show Lirette pleaded guilty last month to one count each of theft and malfeasance in office, 45 counts of injuring public records and 15 counts of forgery.

District Judge George Larke ordered him to serve 18 months of supervised probation and pay $6,500 restitution and a $500 fine.