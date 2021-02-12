Residents Call For Full Investigation Over Entergy’s Newly Installed Digital Meters

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Many Facebook users across Louisiana have been vocal about the rise in their Entergy electricity bills and they are not happy.

Over the past few months many Entergy customers were shocked at their electricity bills.

Ever since the new digital meters were installed, they said that things have not been the same.

Walker resident Wille Mae Hall said, “Normally my electric bill is $160 to $180, but since the first bill came out after the new meter, it went up to $381.”

Denham Springs resident Charlotte Reynolds added, “We looked and were quite shocked when we got that it was almost $270. I did ask a lot of the neighbors around and most everyone is saying they are almost doubling and tripling.”

With the freeze coming up this weekend some Entergy customers may be in a bind.

Reynolds said, “I do have my fireplace, we have used it a lot more this winter, so I plan to do that this weekend and just watch as closely as I can.”

David Freese of Entergy Louisiana Communications stated: “Colder weather is just one factor that can increase energy usage and lead to higher than normal bills. The new advanced meters are tested prior to, during and after installation to ensure functionality and accuracy. ”

“I don’t believe it’s the heat that is making it go up because we are using it less and less for fear of it going up,” said Reynolds.

Many residents are still looking for answers and hope that Entergy can resolve this problem soon.

Entergy said that every case is unique and that they would like to hear from their customers and work with them.

LATEST POSTS: