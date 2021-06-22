Rescued sea turtles: some to be released, some still sick

This photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute, taken the week of June 13, 2021, shows an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle that came to Audubon with kidney failure, a ruptured right eye and severe pneumonia after being cold-stunned and rescued from frigid New England waters. Spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne says veterinarians hope to have it healthy enough for release sometime this summer. It is among 75 turtles brought to New Orleans and Gulfport, Mississippi, after washing up in New England, injured and sick from the cold. (Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi Aquarium plans to release seven endangered sea turtles this week.

Meanwhile, other institutions in Louisiana and Mississippi are still treating turtles rescued in the fall from frigid New England waters.

News outlets in Mississippi report that the aquarium in Gulfport plans to release its final group of seven on Thursday.

The head of the Institute for Marine Mammal Study, which is also in Gulfport, says 10 or 12 turtles are being treated there. Three more remain at the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans.

A spokeswoman says Audubon veterinarians hope two will be in shape to release sometime this summer.

  • This photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute, taken the week of June 13, 2021, shows an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle that came to Audubon with a frostbitten shell and pneumonia after being cold-stunned and rescued from frigid New England waters. The frostbitten area on its shell, where bone must regrow before the turtle can be released, is visible above its left shoulder. It is among 75 turtles brought to New Orleans and Gulfport, Mississippi, after washing up in New England, injured and sick from the cold.
  • This photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute, taken the week of June 13, 2021, shows an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle that came to Audubon with frostbitten front flippers and shell after being cold-stunned and rescued from frigid New England waters. Spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne says veterinarians hope to have it healthy enough for release sometime this summer. It is among 75 turtles brought to New Orleans and Gulfport, Mississippi, after washing up in New England, injured and sick from the cold. (Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

