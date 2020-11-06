Rescued dog in Louisiana is ‘living large’ after surviving ‘one of the worst cases of starvation’

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Meet Yana, this is a story about recovery with a happy ending.

Yana’s journey started when “some ladies from New Orleans saw her on the side of I-55 between Manchac and Ponchatoula and picked her up,” according to the Tangi Humane Society.

The journey towards recovery started on September 3 when Yana arrived at the shelter.







Images courtesy of Tangi Humane Society

Yana’s recovery from “one of the worst cases of starvation” included these benchmarks:

Besides being emaciated, she was heartworm positive

Once she started gaining weight she started having skin issues

The spay was postponed due to compromised system and potential heart issues with the anesthesia for the spay.

The Tangi Humane Society is happy to report that Yana is ‘living large’ with a family now.

The shelter shared this message:

The owners told us that she will starting her heartworm treatment soon so please send her all the positive energy and prayers for a successful outcome.

The Tangi Humane Society is located at 46219 River Rd. in Hammond.