WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Republican party of Louisiana welcomed State Representative Francis Thompson to the Republican party on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Francis Thompson is the longest serving member of the Louisiana Legislature, having served 32 years in the House, then 12 years in the Senate and back to the House for four years. He represents District 19 in East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland and West Carroll Parishes.

Thompson is a retired college professor and businessman. He hosts a lifelong dedication to education at all levels in Louisiana. He serves as Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and previously served as Chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development Committee from 2008-2019.

A lifelong Democrat, Thompson said that he feels more comfortable as a member of a party with traditional values.