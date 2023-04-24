WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, Republican candidate for governor Stephen Waguespack visited the KTVE/KARD studio and shared his plans for the state of Louisiana if he were to win the election for governor.

Waguespack has been traveling across the state for the past 40 days to deliver his message. Waguespack said he is the candidate who will bring economic development to the state of Louisiana, adding that the pelican state is the only state to lose population at an alarming rate post-COVID. Waguespack adds that in his first 100 days in office, his main focus will be on people and safety.

For more details on what candidate Stephen Waguespack has to offer for the state of Louisiana, watch the video above.