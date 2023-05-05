MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man is facing charges of 2nd-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to Morgan City Police, officers got a call on Thursday from a woman near Apple St. with allegations that an older male subject touched her child and then ran away on foot. The subject was later identified as A’Dontay Rayshaun Owens, 24 of Morgan City, who had an active arrest warrant.

Officers searched the area and located Owens on Levee Rd. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia.

An investigation revealed that Owens allegedly had inappropriate contact with a juvenile victim, including sexual activity.

Warrants were prepared for Owens’ arrest for 2nd Degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Owens was booked into the Morgan City Jail on all the charges related to the investigation.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.