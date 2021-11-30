Reports: Louisiana Tech hiring Sonny Cumbie as head football coach

Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas and RUSTON, La. — Louisiana Tech University will hire Texas Tech University offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie as their new head football coach, multiple sources reported on Monday.

FootballScoop.com was first to report Louisiana Tech’s plans to hire Cumbie, and said a deal could be finalized soon.

An official with Texas Tech University confirmed to KAMC’s Red Raider Nation that Cumbie will be leaving the Red Raider football program.

He’ll replace Skip Holtz who was fired after nine seasons with the Bulldogs.

Cumbie had served as interim head coach of the Red Raiders since the firing of Matt Wells earlier in the season.

Newly hired head coach Joey McGuire planned to retain Cumbie as part of his coaching staff.

This will be Cumbie’s first full-time head coaching job.

Louisiana Tech University is located in Ruston.

This is a developing story and will be updated as Red Raider Nation receives more information.