Report: Louisiana, second-worst state for women

(KLFY)– According to a new report by Zippia.com, Louisiana has been ranked the second-worst state for women.
These 10 states are the ones found to have the least economic opportunity for and greatest financial disparity between the sexes:
- West Virginia
- Louisiana
- Oklahoma
- Kentucky
- Utah
- Ohio
- Michigan
- Indiana
- Texas
- Alabama
To determine the worst states for women, each state was ranked 1-to-50 in four categories:
- Percentage Of Women CEOs (Lower is worse)
- Percentage Of Women In Poverty (Higher is worse)
- Income Gap Between Male And Female Earners (Higher is worse)
- Life Expectancy (Lower is worse)
Here are those stats for Louisiana:
Wage Gap: 38%
Women In Poverty: 35%
Life Expectancy: 75.4
Women CEOs: 21.2%
According to the report, “The bayou state is the 2nd worst state for women. Louisianian women have high poverty, low life expectancy, and generally dismal stats.”