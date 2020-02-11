Report: La. has had a 22.73% decrease in divorce rates over the last 10 years

(KLFY)– Just in time for Valentines Day:

A new report has come out saying Louisiana has had a 22.73% decrease in divorce rates over the last 10 years, making it the 12th best rate decrease of divorces in the country.

QuoteWizard.com analyzed National Centers for Health Statistics data on marriage and divorce rates in the United States.

They compared marriage and divorce rates over a 10 year period per 1000 people from 2009 to 2018 to find the rate of increase or decrease in marriage and divorce rates in each state.

Here are their key findings:

Louisiana’s marriage rates have also decreased by 28.17% in that same time period.

Louisiana’s marriage rate in 2009 was 7.1%. In 2018 it was 5.1%.

Nationally, the marriage rate has decreased by 7.74% over the last 10 years.

Nationally, divorce rates on the decline by 19.55% over the last 10 years.

You can find the report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/marriage-and-divorce-rates