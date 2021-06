FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team has released Guice after he was charged in a domestic violence incident. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – Charges were dropped against former LSU running back Derrius Guice on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

The article states that four misdemeanor charges were dropped against Guice.

Guice was arrested in 2020 on domestic violence charges.

The former LSU Tiger was drafted and released by the Washington Football Team.

Guice spent three seasons at LSU running for over 3,000 yards.