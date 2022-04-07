BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Legislation to keep transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ sport teams has been unanimously approved by a state Senate committee. Similar legislation was vetoed last year by Gov. John Bel Edwards. He has not said whether he would veto the bill again if it reaches his desk.

Backers said the measure is needed to ensure that girls are not unfairly edged out of athletic scholarship opportunities by athletes who are biologically male. Opponents said the bill is unnecessary and adds to discrimination against an already marginalized group of young people.