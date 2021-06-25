Renewable diesel project could hinge on local tax break

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Part of a refinery in petroleum-dependent Louisiana may be converted into a facility that can make renewable diesel fuel using soybean and corn oils.

The proposal for conversion of a currently idle unit at PBF Energy’s refinery in Chalmette was touted Thursday in a news release from Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office.

The joint statement with PBF officials said the plan, if implemented, would help preserve more than 500 current jobs at the plant and add 110 permanent jobs.

State incentives include a tax exemption that will have to be approved by local taxing bodies in St. Bernard Parish. Votes are expected later this summer.