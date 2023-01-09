Renata Lewis was killed by a stray bullet in Shreveport on Saturday, January 7, 2023. (Photo: Renata’s family and gofundme.com)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of Renata Lewis, a 42 woman who was killed early Saturday morning “by a senseless act of crime,” is asking for the assistance of those who love her to help in Ms. Lewis’ burial.

On Monday morning, Mayor Arceneaux issued a statement regarding a wave of violence that swept across Shreveport over the weekend.

“At approximately 2:40 a.m., Renata Lewis, who was in her bed in her home on Bond Drive, was shot, apparently by a stray bullet intended for another person. Unfortunately, Ms. Lewis died from her injuries.”

A report of shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport came into Caddo 911 at 2:39 a.m. on Saturday morning. Police officers arrived at the home and found Lewis had been shot.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mayor Arceneaux expressed sorrow for Ms. Lewis’ death on behalf of the City of Shreveport and said, “we mourn with her family. Her death affects us all.”

“She was a friend to many, and she fed the city. Help us give her the homegoing celebration she deserves,” Lewis’ family explained on the fundraising page they created to help cover her funeral expenses. Their goal is to raise $7,000.

Mayor Arceneaux said on Monday that Shreveport Police are still investigating the homicide.