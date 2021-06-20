Reminder: Sign ups begin soon for the million dollar COVID vaccine lottery

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 17, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced “Shot at a Million COVID vaccine lottery” where vaccinated Louisianans have the chance to win $1 million and other 13 scholarships and cash prizes.

Louisiana residents who received at least a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are eligible to enter the lottery.

The prizes include four $100,000 cash prizes for those 18 and older, nine $100,000 scholarships for those aged 12 to 17, and a $1 million award for those 18 and older.

On July 14, there will be five weekly drawings for the vaccine lottery prizes and the last drawing taking place on August 4.

Registration for the lottery begins on June 21 at noon. Signups can be done at the state’s shotatamillion.com website or at 877-356-1511 once registration begins.