HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — Three people have been identified as the subjects responsible for the July disappearance of a Hammond man. The arrests come after the discovery of human remains, says the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, was reported missing. Through investigation and interviews, detectives found the location in which Neal would be discovered.

With the help of Louisiana Search and Rescue, on August 2 Neal’s remains were found inside of a shallow grave in Husser, Louisiana on Singing Waterfalls Road. The next day, detectives arrested 20-year-old Zoei Casnave of Folsom and 24-year-old Dominick Brumfield of Hammond.

US Marshals and the Customs and Border Patrol arrested 22-year-old Milton Clark III of Covington, while in the Gulf of Mexico working on a tugboat. He was booked into a Texas corrections facility, waiting to be transported back to Louisiana. All three face charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a gun, and obstruction of justice.