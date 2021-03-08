Recent LSU graduate killed after gun fired from neighboring apartment

MCKINNEY, Tx. (BRPROUD) – 26-year-old Brandon Power was shot and killed while inside an apartment in Texas.

Power is a recent graduate of Louisiana State University.

According to the McKinney Police Department, “on Friday, March 5, just before 5 PM, McKinney Police officers responded to a welfare check at an apartment in the 1900 block of Grassmere Lane.”

Officers gained entry into the apartment and Power was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Power was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD says, “during the investigation, it was apparent that a gun was fired from a neighboring apartment and the bullet entered the victim’s unit.”

A suspect was identified and arrested by the McKinney Police Department.

Michael Parker, Jr, 22, is currently in the Collin County Jail facing one count of manslaughter.

Image courtesy of Collin County Jail

Power graduated “in December 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, according to LSU.”

The investigation into this deadly shooting remains open.